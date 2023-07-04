Nitish Kumar Meeting Breakaway JD(U) MP Harivansh Sparks Speculations. What's Brewing?

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had a surprise meeting with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and MP Harivansh Narayan Singh who broke ranks with the Janata Dal United (JDU) after the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Harivansh was one leader from the Nitish-led party who attended the inauguration ceremony on May 28 when 19 parties including the JDU decided to boycott it. However, the Bihar CM's meeting with Harivansh has sparked the buzz of Nitish Kumar keeping options open ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish dials Harivansh for a meeting

The meeting between the two senior leaders, which took place on Monday evening and came to the fore on Tuesday, took place at the CM's residence in Patna and lasted for about an hour. This happened at a time when the Bihar CM is meeting and holding a one-to-one meeting with his ministers for feedback on the developmental aspects of the state and he reportedly called on Harivansh for the same. Nitish's meeting is being perceived as a potential message to the opposition parties, especially Congress, to be projected as the PM face ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the Bihar CM still has high hopes for it.

Interestingly, this message from Nitish of his available options comes ahead of the next meeting of the opposition leaders which is scheduled for July 17-18 in Bengaluru.

While he is signaling a potential break-away from the anti-BJP block, Nitish said after the first meeting in Patna on June 23 that the opposition parties have agreed to fight unitedly for the 2024 elections. Following the meeting, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that no discussions took place on who will be the PM face against the BJP, however, Nitish has clarified his ambitions for being the favourite for the PM's post.

The recent surprise move from Nitish Kumar comes at a time when the BJP is looking to strengthen the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and possibly add more parties to it for 'NDA+'. Speculations are rife due to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to New Delhi on July 5 where he is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In Karnataka, former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that his party is working with the Janata Dal (Secular) to counter the Congress party. In Maharashtra as well, NCP MLAs revolted against Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Led by NCP leader and new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the new faction now claims of having the support of the majority of its MLAs which would further boost the NDA.