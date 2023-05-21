Nitish Kumar Meets Arvind Kejriwal; Plan To Unite Opposition Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Following the meeting, both the leaders briefed the media. The meeting was in regard to bringing all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Will meet all opposition leaders soon,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Along with Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JDU and RJD leaders Sanjay Jha and Manoj Jha were also present in the meeting. A day earlier, Kejriwal had promised to get in touch with opposition parties against the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) ordinance that the Centre had issued.

AAP deems Centre’s ordinance as 'blissfully ignorant of the law'

An ordinance has been passed by the Centre to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government. They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi Government.

The order reads, "Provided also that in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final."

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has deemed the Centre’s ordinance as “blissfully ignorant of the law.”

The Delhi CM said that he will personally request leaders of every Opposition party to ensure the Ordinance would not pass in the Rajya Sabha.

"They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Centre's Ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation," Kejriwal told a press conference.