Nitish Kumar Meets Sharad Pawar In Mumbai As He Continues His Opposition Unity Spree

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, and Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, held a meeting on Thursday, May 11, to discuss ways to improve opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

After the meeting, NCP Chief Pawar took to Twitter as he wrote, “Welcomed the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji and deputy Chief Minister Shri Tejashwi Yadav ji at my Mumbai residence today. We had a brief discussion to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.”

Along with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar paid Pawar a visit at the NCP chief's residence in south Mumbai. Kumar afterwards told reporters that the actions of the BJP, that is now in power, are not in the national interest. When asked if Pawar will serve as the opposition's CM face, Nitish said, “There will be nothing more delightful than that. I have told him that he has to work with more vigour not only for his party but for the entire country."

According to Nitish Kumar, it is beneficial for the nation when more opposition parties unite. Pawar said, ''To save democracy, it is important to work together. Looking at the state of the nation, it would appear that support for alternatives would exist if we joined forces, he stated. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also stated that BJP will not win in the assembly polls in Karnataka. As per my info, people there will oust BJP and elect a secular government,'' he said.

Looking at the nation's state, there is a need to work together to save democracy: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also tweeted afterwards, "Today the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri. Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Tejashwi Yadav met in Mumbai and talked about opposition unity. Looking at the atmosphere prevailing in the country today, there is a need to work together to save the democracy of the country. If we work together in the situation which is visible in the whole country, then people will support. Karnataka elections took place yesterday. As far as we know, the people of Karnataka will go ahead to form a secular government by driving away the BJP. If it is not limited to Karnataka, then this is the situation in a large part of the country. But if we want to get success in this situation, then we should work together.''

His Twitter post further read, ''I am happy that Nitish ji has taken up a mission to fulfill what is needed today. He and his comrades interacted with many of our comrades and today the comrades from Maharashtra also need to move forward in the same way. This topic was discussed when Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, Nitish Kumar ji and other secular party people met in Delhi. Nitish ji has started the process of walking together, I welcome that."