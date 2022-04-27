In a fresh twist in Bihar politics, RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh offered Nitish Kumar to merge JDU with his party and quit as the Chief Minister. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Singh contended that the aforesaid formula was the only way in which Kumar could be accepted in the opposition.

On 26 July 2017, Kumar had stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP. Singh alleged that social justice suffered after the Bihar CM's exit from the Mahagatbandhan.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar will be acceptable as the leader if he joins the opposition ranks, Jagdanand Singh said, "He will never be allowed to succeed in this plan. If poison enters the body in any form, which is proven, it is the reason for death. Will socialism be taken to the crematorium by taking him along? Bihar is the basis of the revolution in this country. Make it clear, that Bihar has the power to change the politics of the country. But Bihar should save itself from such a dangerous man."

Thereafter, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok told Republic TV that Nitish Kumar would never accept Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. He stated, "Jagdanand Singh should worry about RJD and its future. Because its future is very bleak. Can't he see the fighting between the two brothers? And one of the brothers loves Jagdanand Singh a lot. He calls Nitish Kumar 'poison'. Just imagine the kind of poison Nitish Kumar is. RJD is out of power for 17 long years. When he became nectar for one and a half years, RJD tasted power. So, please keep your advice and comment to yourself. And JDU is not here to merge, JDU always emerges."

JDU's diminished clout in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

BJP winning more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the buzz that JDU's clout in the alliance will reduce. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs. In the last few months, JDU and BJP have been at loggerheads over issues such as prohibition, population control law and the law and order situation. Amid speculation about a change of guard in the state, senior BJP leaders have clarified that Nitish Kumar will complete his 5-year term as Chief Minister.