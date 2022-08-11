Nitish Kumar Not Asset But Liability To Politics: Suvendu Eyes BJP's Solo Return In Bihar

As Nitish Kumar became Bihar's Chief Minister for the 8th time after leaving its ally BJP in the cold, the party has now dubbed him a 'liability' to politics. Reacting to the recent flip-flop, where the JDU leader shifted allegiance to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said his party has only benefited from what happened in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Adhikari said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image that helped Nitish Kumar form a government in Bihar, and expressed confidence that BJP will come to power on its own strength in the state.

"BJP has benefited from what happened in Bihar. BJP and PM Modi’s image helped Nitish Kumar to form govt in Bihar in 2020. Nitish Kumar is not an asset to politics, he is a liability. BJP will make government on its own strength in Bihar," the West Bengal Leader of Opposition told media on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar ditches BJP, forms Mahagathbandhan govt

JDU leader Nitish Kumar parted ways with the NDA on Tuesday, days after speculations regarding the rift between the JD(U) and the BJP surfaced. After walking out of the alliance, Kumar alleged that BJP was trying to break his party and therefore, he joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance backed by Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD and Congress among other parties. Soon after Nitish Kumar's resignation, he was declared the leader of the grand alliance.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav became his Deputy in the newly-formed Bihar government. With Nitish and Tejashwi taking the oath for the position of CM and Deputy CM respectively, the Mahagathbandhan government is reported to have 35 ministers in the cabinet. Republic's sources informed that while RJD will have 15 ministers, JD(U) will have to settle for 13 ministerial positions.

Apart from RJD, Congress is likely to get four members while Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will reportedly get one berth in the Cabinet.

(With inputs from agency)