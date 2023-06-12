'Nitish Kumar Not Contender For PM...': JD(U) Ahead Of Opposition Meet In Patna

Why you're reading this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to chair the opposition parties meeting in Patna on June 23, to forge a joint alliance against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amid the question of who will be the face of Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 polls, Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Sunday said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not in the PM race. He emphasised that the Bihar CM had stepped up to build a BJP-free country.

3 things you need to know:

The opposition meeting is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Patna, which will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Prominent opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will be attending the June 23 meeting.

BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads with each other after the latter severed ties with NDA last year and formed a government in Bihar in alliance with RJD, Congress and Left parties.

'Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the PM post': JD(U)

Addressing a public gathering in Patna, Lalan Singh said, "Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the post of the Prime Minister. He has stepped up to build a BJP-free country and is working to unite the Opposition." The JD(U) leader advised the party workers not to chant slogans wanting Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, as it will harm the prospect for the united Opposition.

Singh also added that after the elections and making the country "BJP-free", all the opposition parties will sit together and decide who will be the Prime Minister.

"When the elections will be concluded and the country becomes BJP-free, just like how the Opposition parties will sit together in Patna and plan a strategy for the upcoming elections, the parties will sit together and decide on who will the leader of this country. The leader will re-establish democracy in the country, this is our commitment," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav has clarified that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this for the "betterment of the country". The RJD leader also predicted the loss of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

"We have to fight those people who are destroying democracy, constitution and want to change history. We do not have any personal interest. We have taken this decision for the betterment of the country. They (BJP) lost Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and will lose the upcoming state elections as well," Yadav added.

Will Nitish be able to engineer Opposition unity against BJP?

To unite the fragmented landscape of opposition parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bihar CM has been actively engaging with prominent opposition leaders. A significant milestone in this endeavour is scheduled for June 23, when the major opposition parties will meet.

But even if leaders from various Opposition parties come together under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, establishing a unified alliance will be a challenging task. The possibility of creating a joint Opposition front before the 2024 elections raises important questions that require careful consideration. How will adversaries like Mamata Banerjee and the Left in West Bengal, the Congress and AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and the Congress and the Left in Kerala collaborate effectively? It will be worth noticing whether Nitish's endeavour will ultimately be fruitful or end up as another unsuccessful attempt.