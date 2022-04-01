'Nitish Kumar Not Going Anywhere'; JD(U) Neta Addresses Bihar CM's Delhi Elevation Rumours

Dismissing the rumours about Nitish Kumar's plans to go to the Rajya Sabha and become an MP, Bihar water resources department minister and JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha has clarified that the rumours are not true and the chief minister is committed to serving the people of Bihar and will be not going anywhere.

This came after certain remarks of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar triggered speculations over his interest in becoming the Member of Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the Bihar minister said, "I'm intrigued by the rumour that Honourable CM Shri Nitish Kumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth". He also affirmed that CM Kumar has the people's mandate to serve Bihar, and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister and thus is not going anywhere.

Further stating that Nitish Kumar was the face of NDA in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections and people voted the alliance to power, Sanjay Jha added that said the chief minister's unwavering commitment to serving people and the ability to transform Bihar are sacrosanct. He also urged everyone all to desist from such propaganda, which shall yield little.

Nitish Kumar to go to Rajya Sabha?

Meanwhile, the rumours surfaced after Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar during an informal conversation with reporters in his office expressed his wish to become the Member of the Rajya Sabha at some point of his political career. Kumar who has been a member of the Bihar state assembly, legislative council, as well as the Lok Sabha reportedly said that during the initial days of his political career he always wanted to become a Rajya Sabha MP one day.

However, the statements of the JDU(U) supremo trigger several speculations that he has been looking for a new political angle in his career following the footsteps of his political rivals Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sushil Kumar Modi. They both have served as members of the Houses of Parliament and the state assembly.

Notably, his statements invited a fierce reaction from the opposition RJD whose leaders took the chance to hit out at Nitish Kumar.

