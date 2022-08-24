Nitish Kumar Offers Justification For Ditching Mahagathbandhan In 2017, Rejoining In 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the floor test in the state Assembly and proved the majority of the Mahagathbandhan alliance government by a voice vote. While making his address during the floor test in the state Assembly, the JD(U) chief asserted that BJP destroyed their party and it is, therefore, that his party is now back with his original partner - the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

While BJP leaders staged a walkout during Kumar's address, he claimed that JD(U) ditched the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance back in 2017 despite him being in talks with the grand alliance partners. However, he further alleged that after JD(U) formed an alliance with the NDA, it was soon visible that the BJP was not working in the state and was targeting his party in order to break it.

"When my party members started pointing out BJP's agenda of destroying JD(U), we decided to come back to Mahagathbandhan alliance," the Chief Minister said, justifying JD(U)'s decision to rejoin Mahagathbandhan.

When BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly, Kumar claimed that the move must have been directed by the party's top brass from the Centre. “You (BJP MLAs) are all running away. You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have received orders from your top bosses,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar also spoke about the pressure that the NDA government put on him to become the Chief Minister of the state. “I was pressurised to become the CM, but the BJP never cared to make Sushil Kumar Modi the Deputy CM. Nand Kishore Yadav or other old BJP leaders were not given posts in the Cabinet by the BJP,” Kumar said, claiming that the BJP after coming to power in 2020 polls tried to play major role in the alliance.

He further launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government and said, "In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to my request. But now you (central government) will do the same to advertise your work." He further alleged that the BJP's only task is to create disturbances in society.

Further recalling the Assembly elections of the past, Kumar asked BJP to not just talk about the 2020 polls but also recall previous elections when JD(U) won more seats than BJP.

Addressing the Assembly, Nitish Kumar said, "The RJD and JD(U) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar." He also added that when he broke his ties with National Democratic Alliance (NDA), various political leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on the decision. the Bihar Chief Minister further urged all the parties to fight together in the 2024 elections.

Bihar Speaker resigned ahead of Kumar's floor test

Notably, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday resigned from the post of Speaker of the Bihar Assembly ahead of a floor test when the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government led by Nitish Kumar was about to prove their majority. It was, therefore, JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav, whose name was recommended by Sinha chaired the floor test.

Notably, Sinha earlier said that after the sudden change of government he wanted "to resign" but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved.