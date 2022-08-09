Nitish Kumar Parts Ways With BJP, Wants To Take Shot As PM In 2024 Elections: Sources

With Janata Dal (United) officially parting ways with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources have revealed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing the post of Prime Minister. Kumar's move to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being seen as his bid to further his political ambitions and become the Opposition's candidate for the Prime Minister's post in 2024, sources claim.

Notably, in the run-up to the Presidential Elections as well, isolated requests had cropped up by several JD(U) leaders who began proposing Nitish Kumar's name for the post. Speaking to ANI, JD(U) MP Alok K Suman had asserted that Kumar would be a good pick given his 'far-sightedness' and 20 years of experience in running a state.

It is important to mention that in the month of February, speculations began doing the rounds that the JDU chief will be considered for Presidential candidature by the Opposition. Responding to the media on the rumours, the Bihar CM had said, "I have no idea like that in my mind."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had also weighed in on the possibility saying that Nitish Kumar's candidature could be considered if JD(U), which is currently a member of the NDA coalition government, severs its ties with the BJP. This statement was given by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is currently lodged in jail.

Nitish Kumar walks out of NDA

As per sources, Kumar's decision to quit the NDA was taken in a meeting of MLAs and MPs which took place at his residence. This development paves the way for JDU to form a government with RJD, Congress, and the Left. He will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm and resign as the CM.

The bickering in the alliance started with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election in which NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished.

The friction between Nitish Kumar's party and BJP increased after corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh, who resigned from the party after a showcause notice was issued to him. After announcing his resignation from JD(U) on Sunday, Singh dubbed the party a 'sinking ship'. On the other hand, RCP Singh's perceived closeness to BJP irked the JDU, which claimed that the saffron party was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan, former LJP chief who had foiled Kumar's party's chances of emerging as the single-largest party.