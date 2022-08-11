While the political developments in Bihar lasted only two days with Nitish Kumar being sworn in as the Chief Minister for the eighth time, the screenplay for this upheaval was written months ago during a "courtesy call," say reports.

On Tuesday, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The next day, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister after forming a new “Grand Alliance” which consists of RJD and other Opposition parties.

According to ANI sources, a phone conversation between Nitish Kumar and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation for the change of guard in Bihar. Back in June, when Sonia Gandhi was battling with COVID-19, the Bihar CM Kumar dialled the Congress chief to inquire about her health.

It was during this conversation that Nitish Kumar spoke about the "pressure" being put on him by the BJP and accused it of trying to break his party. He sought cooperation from Sonia Gandhi for a change in Bihar, and she, in turn, asked him to contact Rahul Gandhi.

As per reports, Nitish Kumar did not contact personally contact Rahul Gandhi but told the then-Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav to do so. Tejashwi immediately contacted the Congress leader, who agreed to stay in touch.

Nitish Kumar checkmates BJP in Bihar

It was at this point that Nitish Kumar devised a plan for the transfer of power in Bihar. He wanted such a majority that its then-ally BJP could not topple by creating a divide. So the JDU leader waited patiently till the Opposition figure reached 164 with the allegiance of the Left and Congress in Bihar.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, BJP 77, Congress 19, CPI(MLA) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators. After the reaching magic figure, Kumar parted ways with the BJP, for the second time in 17 years.

Kumar was a long-time BJP ally before snapping ties in 2013. Kumar said that there was a unanimous decision in Tuesday's party meeting “to break off ties” with the saffron party again.

JD-U and BJP had fought the 2020 assembly polls together and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister of the alliance though the BJP won more seats. Nitish Kumar’s ties with BJP stretched to over two decades and he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996.

JD-U is the third major ally to leave the BJP in the past over three years after Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

(With inputs from agency)