Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Hold Secret Meeting In Delhi, Latter Dubs It 'courtesy Call'

Years after severing ties, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the national capital on Saturday. This is the first formal meeting between the two since Kishor was sacked from the Janata Dal (United) in 2020.

When asked about the meeting, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder claimed that the meeting was a 'courtesy call' and that he had visited the CM to inquire about his health. However, sources have informed Republic that the secret meeting was held behind 'close doors' with only the two leaders in attendance. The talks between Kishor and Kumar assume significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"I met Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health as he was infected with COVID last month. When he was down with COVID, Nitish Ji had called me to enquire about my health. During COVID, we had discussed meeting in Delhi," Prashant Kishor told Republic.

The development also comes days after Kishor's rumoured fallout with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress had signed a contract with Kishor and his I-PAC to prepare its campaign and poll strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 which it extended till 2026, following its thumping victory. However, on February 11, IPAC briefly unfollowed Mamata Banerjee and the TMC on Twitter against the backdrop of suspected infighting within the party.

Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar fallout

Credited for engineering the Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishor worked with Nitish Kumar for his election campaign in 2015. In September 2018, on the advice of then-BJP chief Amit Shah, Kishor was inducted as the vice president of Nitish Kumar's JDU. Following his induction in 2019, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

After the Central government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kishor openly spoke against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on to submit his resignation, which sources said was rejected by Nitish Kumar. However, Kumar was ultimately expelled from the party.

Days after being expelled from JDU for 'anti-party activities', he launched his 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign where he slammed Nitish Kumar for standing with 'Godse supporters' and also hit out at the Modi-Shah duo. Ironically, Kishor had served as the BJP's poll strategist during the 2014 Lok Sabha and spearheaded the infamous 'Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar' campaign.

Even ahead of the Bihar polls, Kishor was conspicuously absent and silent on Twitter. However, he was blamed by Nitish Kumar for Paswan's split from the NDA.

Image: PTI