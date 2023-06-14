Nitish Kumar Predicts Early Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Calls Move A 'pressure Tactic'

Why you're reading this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will may be preponed and conducted this year, triggering a raging political controversy. Kumar, while addressing various engineers and other senior government officials in Bihar, asked them to ensure the completion of state-run development work before 2024, so that they can prepare for the upcoming general elections.

3 things you need to know:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the Lok Sabha elections may happen in 2023

The Bihar CM's comment has triggered a wave of political reactions.

Kumar is organising a meeting of opposition leaders on June 23.

Finish off development work: Nitish Kumar

Speaking to a group of engineers, the Bihar Chief Minister said they should try and finish off their work quickly because the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may be preponed. During the same speech, Kumar also accused the Centre of discrimination. Along with Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, besides Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, officers of Rural Works Department were present at the programme.

BJP calls move a pressure tactic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to the statement given by the CM saying that it was just a pressure tactic of Kumar, which he was doing because of his frustration. The safrron party said that Nitish Kumar’s frustration is a result of rejection of his idea by several political leaders including Odisha CM Patnaik, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

