Nitish Kumar Publicly Refers To Tejashwi Yadav As CM, 'slip Of Tongue' Earns BJP Ire

In an embarrassment for JDU, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar referred to RJD leader and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav as 'CM' on Tuesday. Perceived as a slip of the tongue, this remark was made at an event of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department in the presence of Yadav. As per reports, Kumar delivered his address without correcting himself on this reference. Taking a dig at the Bihar CM, BJP alleged that the JDU leader's conscious and subconscious mind had started considering Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, "He (Nitish Kumar) said in a function of animal husbandry and fisheries, 'Bihar's Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Ji'. He referred to Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister. In the last few days, it seems that the CM is not his usual self. The CM is not in his senses. Either the CM is suffering from political amnesia or political dementia. But the manner in which his tongue is faltering repeatedly implies that the CM is lost. The manner in which many RJD Ministers are attacking the CM over corruption in the last few days, the CM seems helpless."

"In the Fatehabad rally, the CM was incoherent. He was not in form. Now, it seems that the CM is planning to go to an ashram with his lieutenant Lalan Singh. The reel of Bihar politics is stuck and is out of CM Nitish Kumar's control," he added, suggesting that Kumar is set to retire from politics.

बिहार की राजनीति का रील अटक गया है, सीएम नीतीशजी के कंट्रोल के बाहर है।



घिग्घी बंध गई है,

जुबान लड़खड़ा रही है,

इसको पॉलिटिकल एम्नेसिया या पॉलिटिकल डिमेंशिया कह सकते हैं।



नीतीशजी का कॉन्शियस व सबकॉन्शियस माइंड तेजस्वी को ही मुख्यमंत्री मानने लगा है।



आश्रम जाने की तैयारी है। pic.twitter.com/BzDKp8QGMG — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) September 27, 2022

RJD leader's advice for Nitish Kumar

Earlier, Shivanand Tiwari caused friction in the alliance when he told an RJD gathering, "He (Nitish Kumar) said that we will open an ashram and provide political training inside it. I will remind Nitish Ji that make Tejashwi the Chief Minister in 2025 and then open an ashram. After that, I will also join you in the ashram and train political workers there". Retorting to this, JDU national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha suggested that Tiwari should open an ashram while Kumar continues to serve the people of Bihar and the nation. Later, the RJD leader claimed that he made the 'ashram' remark in jest.