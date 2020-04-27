COVID-19: Nitish Kumar Puts Lockdown Extension Onus On Centre; Says Bihar Will Follow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conferencing and said that the Central government should take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or not. This statement comes after the meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister in an official statement said that the opinion of experts should be taken for the decision of lockdown. The statement further said that Prime Minister Modi in the video conference lauded the united efforts of the people, state governments and the Central government in the fight against coronavirus.

"Nitish Kumar said that the Central government has to decide whether to extend the lockdown or not. The opinion of experts should be taken for the decision. We will follow the decision of the Central government in the matter," an official statement said.

"He (Nitish Kumar) said that to identify COVID-19 cases, we are conducting door-to-door screening in line with the pulse polio scheme. So far, 4 crore members of 75 lakh families have been screened for coronavirus in the state," the statement said.

PM Modi - CMs video conference

The Prime Minister interacted with state Chief Ministers on Monday, via conferencing, on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. Most CMs attended the meeting with the exception of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days.

In the course of the 2-2.5 hours meeting, PM Modi has directed CMs to put efforts in converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones. He has also asked CMs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19. At least eight states have written to the PMO that they would want certain specific relaxations, report sources.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 20835 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 6184 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 8068. 872 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

