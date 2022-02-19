Chief Minister of Bihar and Janata Dal (United) supremo, Nitish Kumar, has rhetorically questioned the Jharkhand government on whether Bhojpuri and Maghi belong only to one state. After Bhojpuri and Maghi were removed from the regional languages list from the Bokaro and Dhanbad districts of Jharkhand, Nitish Kumar said, "Do Bhojpuri & Magahi belong to just one state? Bhojpuri is spoken in UP too. Bihar-Jharkhand was one. It (language) is for all. I find this surprising. If someone is doing this, I don't think it is being done in the state's interest. I don't know why is this being done"

Jharkhand language row

Amid widespread protest in Jharkhand, the state government was forced to withdraw Bhojpuri and Maghi from the list of regional languages from its Dhanbad and Bokaro districts. The issue caught fire after the Jharkhand government on 23rd December issued a notice which allowed students to appear for district level-posts examinations conducted by the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSSC). Urdu, Nagpuri, Kurmali, Khortha and Bangla are the languages selected as regional languages for the district Dhanbad and Bokaro by the state Government.

The previous notification was withdrawn, on Friday, February 18, when the state government issued a fresh notice. People of both the aforementioned district have been agitating under the banner of the Jharkhandi Bhasa Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, stating that these languages were not widely spoken in the region.

A few days ago, Jharkhand Mukti Morch chief and MLA Alamgir Alam Sabita Mahto and Congress state president Rajesh Thakur had met Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, and demanded the CM to withdraw Bhojpuri and Magai from the list of regional languages in the two districts. Former Silli MLA Amit Kumar had threatened to quit the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha if both languages-- Bhojpuri and Magai are not excluded from the list of the two aforementioned districts.

The protest was widely and mainly spread near the state capital Ranchi and Giridh. The protestors were of the opinion that Bhojpuri and Maghai should not be included in the regional language list as they are not spoken by many people around the district.