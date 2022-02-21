As a special CBI court sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5-year imprisonment, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday, refused to comment on it. He highlighted that Yadav had been accused of scam when he was a CM and was forced to resign due to it. Taunting ex-JDU leaders who jumped ship to RJD, he said that 'some who complained against Lalu are with him today'. Yadav and 75 others were convicted in the fifth fodder scam case by a CBI court.

Nitish: 'Lalu was accused of scam when CM'

"When he was the Chief Minister then he was accused of scam. He had to resign because of it, then he named his wife as CM. He was in jail also in 3 years. What is there to say about this case? Some of the people who filed the case against him are with him today. One person who had filed the case split us from the RJD coalition, then came with us but now has gone back to him (Lalu). So ask those who filed a case against him. He (Lalu) can approach to High Court, it is his right. I have no comment on those," said Nitish Kumar to reporters in Patna.

Lalu sentenced to 5 years in jail

RJD supremo and ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case on Monday. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakhs. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. The RJD supremo, who had previously been sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.

Lalu Yadav's counsel said, "We will appeal this order in the High Court. He (Lalu) has already completed 36 months of his jail term". While Lalu and 75 others were convicted in the case, 24 were acquitted, including 6 women for insufficient evidence. CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

What is the fodder scam?

The fodder scam came to light in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI named Prasad as an accused in June 1997. The agency framed charges against Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. In September 2013, the trial court convicted Prasad, Mishra and 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Prasad was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court granted bail to Prasad in the case while in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison.