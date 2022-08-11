Nitish Kumar Reacts To Sushil Modi Claiming Bihar CM Wanted To Be VP; 'Had No Such Desire'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday rubbished the claims of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi that he wanted to become the vice president of the country. Denying the allegations as "bogus", Kumar reminded the BJP that his party - Janata Dal (United) - supported NDA candidates in the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

"You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It's bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported in Presidential and Vice Presidential polls?.. Let them talk against me so they can gain coverage," a smiling Bihar CM told reporters.

#WATCH | "You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It's bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support in Pres-VP polls?..Let them talk against me so that they get a position again," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/sj9Q7lqvbh — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Nitish Kumar's remarks came a day after Sushil Modi claimed that the Bihar CM wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

"Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible (sic)," Modi tweeted.

'BJP never betrayed allies; Nitish Kumar broke ties': Sushil Modi

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sushil Modi lambasted Nitish Kumar for parting ways with the BJP and joining ranks with Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and the Left. He also rejected the JDU's contention that the BJP was trying to weaken the party.

"BJP never betrayed anyone. We didn't make Nitish Kumar CM once, but 5 times. RJD made him CM twice. We had a relationship for 17 years. On both occasions, you broke ties in one instant. You insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar who had voted for the NDA in the 2020 Assembly elections," the BJP leader said.

Sushil Modi also claimed that Nitish Kumar would take advantage of Lalu Prasad's illness and will try to split the RJD. "We will like to see how the new Bihar government functions with (RJD leader) Tejashwi as de facto CM; it will fall before next polls," the senior BJP leader said.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time after parting ways with the BJP and joining the RJD-led Grand Alliance to form a new government in the state.