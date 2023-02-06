Nitish Kumar Reacts To Upendra Kushwaha's Meet With JDU Leaders On 'special Deal' With RJD

After Upendra Kushwaha called for a meeting of the Janata Dal-United (JDU) leaders, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted on Monday, February 6. Speaking to the media, Kumar highlighted how Kushwaha is one of those 'who have come in and gone out' of the JDU numerous times and still been entrusted with the position of the party's parliamentary board chairman.

In a February 5-dated letter addressed to the leaders in the JDU, Kushwaha had talked about the 'special deal' of the party with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at the time the grand alliance government was formed in August last year and urged the leaders to join him in a meeting to discuss the 'truth'.

Reacting to the same, Kumar claimed that Kushwaha is 'hand in gloves' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the saffron party has been 'restless' ever since the Mahagathbandan came to power. Recollecting the time when the JDU was a part of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bihar Chief Minister said, "BJP betrayed us when they offered only one cabinet berth after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."

RCP Singh, then JDU’s national president, was the lone face from the party to be inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet in its biggest overhaul in July 2021, since the formation of the government.

'Disgruntled' Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha had been with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ as the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief for more than a year before breaking away ahead of the 2020 assembly polls. In 2021, Kushwaha merged his RLSP to JDU and was immediately given the top party post and rewarded with a legislative council membership shortly afterwards.

However, in 2022, JDU entered the Mahagathbandhan, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD being named his Deputy. Kushwaha's disgruntlement has become pronounced ever since Kumar ruled out having any other Deputy CM besides Yadav whom he has also, virtually, declared as the future face of the seven-party alliance.

After Chandrashekhar, a Minister of Bihar, opined on the Ramcharitmanas, Kushwaha said, "His statements made in the last few days purely seem to be based on BJP's agenda. Because if you discuss such subjects, then only the BJP will be favoured, everyone knows this."

While Kushwaha has refuted speculations that he is in talks with the BJP, saying that he will not leave behind his share in the 'paternal property', he has called for a meeting of the JDU leaders. In the letter, he had said, "There are serious issues to discuss... The party has become weak. You are invited to discuss and chalk out a strategy to save the party."