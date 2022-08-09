After days of speculation, Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday. Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan and submitted his letter of resignation from the top post, marking the end of the government of the National Democratic Alliance in the state.

'Everyone's decision to leave NDA'

The bickering in the alliance started with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election in which NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished.

JDU has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control and the Agnipath scheme. But the friction between the two parties increased after corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh, who resigned from the party after a show-cause notice was issued to him.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumar said, "'Today, our MPs, MLAs & elected representatives met & it was everyone's decision to leave NDA. I accepted this decision and resigned from the post of CM that I was holding in the NDA government in Bihar."

Nitish Kumar paves way for Mahagathbandhan government

With NDA government falling apart, the way for Mahagathbandhan is paved. Sources informed Republic that RJD, Congress, and Left MLAs, led by Tejashwi Yadav, are likely to meet the JDU supremo later today. Sources said that there is a negotiation going on for the top berths. It is being said that Kumar will come back as the Chief Minister, and Tejashwi as the Deputy Chief Minister. Further, the portfolio of the Home Ministry is also being sought by Tejashwi. Kumar is likely to meet Govenor Chauhan again today, this time with Tejashwi to stake claim on the government, once there is an agreement.