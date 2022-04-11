Nitish Kumar Responds Subtly On Fuel Price Surge Amid Rumours Of Rift With Ally BJP

On being asked about the surging fuel prices on Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar subtly dodged the question while stating that ‘it is a nationwide issue and the BJP-led central government will surely think about resolving it.’ His response comes at a time when the issue of fuel price hikes is being consistently raised by the opposition to corner the Centre.

Amid the apparent fissures between JD(U) and its ally BJP in Bihar, Janta Dal (United) founder Nitish Kumar also evaded questions about his plan to foray into national politics. While addressing the press during his Dhanyawad Yatra in the state on Monday, Kumar noted that both the parties are working together in an alliance in the government.

'Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM'

This comes a day after Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Board Chairman and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha cleared the air about the alleged regime change in Bihar and stated that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister of the state.

The comments by Kushwaha come amid rumours of opposition leaders nominating Nitish Kumar as the candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections. Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha went on to say that the NDA government in Bihar will only function under Nitish Kumar's leadership and that he will remain the leader as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with the Janata Dal (United).

In response to claims that the BJP is putting pressure on incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha stated that everything is fine with the alliance and that there is no pressure from the BJP.

BJP-JDU at loggerheads in Bihar?

Rifts among the allies became apparent after CM Nitish Kumar, an otherwise calm and suave politician, lashed out aggressively at the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP MLA, during the hearing of the Lakhisarai case. Another indicator of the growing uneasiness between the duo is the BJP's consistent criticism of the JD(U) administration and the CM's policies on the hooch tragedies.

On numerous occasions, BJP leaders have been seen publicly criticising the Bihar CM. For instance, the recent Begusarai incident became a point of contention after Union Minister Giriraj Singh denounced Kumar without mincing his words. Singh, who hails from Begusarai, is a known Hindutva leader in the area and was unhappy regarding the government’s ‘inaction’ to safeguard Hindus.

It is pertinent to note that the BJP wants the Bihar dispensation to propagate its Hindutva ideologies and policies, which are often neglected and ignored by the Bihar CM, who wants to maintain his party’s socialist and secular image. Nitish Kumar has been critical of the CAA, NPR, population control bill, Uniform Civil Code and other contentious bills and legislation endorsed by the BJP. On the contrary, the BJP stayed on the back foot on JD (U)’s demand for caste census etc.

Even though the schism between allies of the ruling government is widening, analysts believe the JD(U) and BJP will continue to function as an alliance to serve their own interests. The Centre wants Nitish Kumar's support in the upcoming Presidential elections and 2024 elections, while the JD(U) cannot afford to lose the BJP owing to their low Assembly seats.

