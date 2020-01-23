Shocked Nitish Kumar Remorseless As He Breaks Silence On Pavan Varma: 'Go Where You Want'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, January 23, responded to Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Pavan Varma who had sought an 'ideological clarification' from him over the deepening ties with the BJP, but did so by disclosing contents of a 'private conversation' with Nitish in a public letter.

JDU chief Nitish said, "Our stand is very clear. We are not confused about any particular issue. But if someone has something in their mind, they should come and express it and talk it out. They should hold a party discussion if needed."

However, addressing Varma directly he added, "But it is very shocking to see the kind of statement he is giving. This is their decision. He can go wherever he wants to. My best wishes are with him."

Varma writes letter to Bihar CM

Questioning the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and seeking an ideological clarification from the Bihar CM, Varma wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In the letter, he stated that when allies like Akali Dal have distanced itself from BJP, then what was the need for JDU to ally with BJP in Delhi assembly polls? He also said that Kumar had expressed apprehension about Narendra Modi and his policies way before 2014 and had called for an 'RSS Mukt Bharat'.

He wrote, "Even after you aligned with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change. For instance, I remember your confessing to me in private how the current leadership of the BJP has humiliated you. You have maintained that BJP is leading to a dangerous space."

Ideological clarification

Seeking an ideological clarification, Varma in his letter stated that he had failed to understand how the JDU has extended an alliance with the BJP. He wrote, "This is especially at a time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda aimed at mutilating peace, harmony and stability of the country."

JDU lashes out at Varma

Amid the war of words between the two leaders, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh lashed out at Pavan Varma over the letter. While speaking to Republic TV, he asked, "Why he did not speak since 2017? Would everything be okay had Nitish Kumar made him a Rajya Sabha MP?" Singh further denied Bihar CM Nitish Kumar making any statement against the top leadership of BJP.

