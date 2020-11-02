Nitish Kumar Responds To Republic TV's Witch-hunt, Asserts 'no One Can Stop The Media'

While speaking on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted on the rights of free press, saying that the media had the right to put forward whatever viewpoint that they believed in.

"No one can attack the media. The media has the right to speak on whatever they feel is important. We are those who believe in bapu (Gandhi), since when we joined politics, we know that the media has the right to put forward whatever viewpoint they want. All this is wrong," said Nitish Kumar to Republic TV.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions of the Republic Media Network's staff in a fake TRP case. Taking it a step further, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police has also filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

While speaking to Republic TV, the Bihar Chief Minister also cast aspersions on why the channel was being targetted even when the question regarding Sushant's mysterious death raged in the minds of everyone. "About Sushant, there is such pain in the hearts of everyone, in Bihar and in the country. It was not the only channel that was showing. Even outside the country, people are talking about it," he said.

Read: BJP's Protest At Mantralaya Crushed; 'Media & Citizens Helpless, Emergency In Maharashtra'

Read: Arnab Fires Open Invite For One On One Interview To Param Bir Singh, Read His Letter Here

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

Read: 'Mumbai Police Noted Down Address', Reveals Organizer Of Solidarity Walk For Republic TV

Read: Arnab Goswami Overwhelmed At Citizens Walking For Him & Republic, Pens Note Of Gratitude