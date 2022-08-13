After breaking all ties with the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big revealation on Friday and claimed that the BJP had denied his request for 4 Ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nitish Kumar stated, "I had sought four seats after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was my contention that they (BJP) had 17 seats in Bihar while we had got 16. They were inducting five ministers from the state. Any other formula would have sent a bad signal across the state. You all may recall the turn of events thereafter."

It is important to mention that the Janata Dal (United) had refused to join the new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Speculations were rife that after the Lok Sabha elections, top JD(U) leaders led by Nitish Kumar had flown down to New Delhi to join the new government however, felt slighted over the offer of a token representation of just one cabinet berth each to all allies of the BJP, which secured a brute majority on its own.

Nitish Kumar also confirmed rumours that RCP Singh's induction into the new Union cabinet in 2021 was without his consent saying, "So much did I do for this man, right from the days he was an IAS officer. I even relinquished the top party post to give him a push. And what did he do? Party workers have been telling me how haughty he was towards them after becoming a minister."

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on Tuesday and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This will be Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)