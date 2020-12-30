Nitish Kumar Rubbishes RJD's Claims Of '17 JDU MLAs In Touch With Us'; Terms It 'baseless'

Dismissing claims of JDU-turned-RJD leader Shyam Rajak of a massive switchover of 17 JDU MLAs to RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, stated that such claims were baseless. Speaking to reporters while visiting a bird sanctuary, Kumar said, "Anyone can make any claims they want. All are completely baseless." Rajak was removed as Bihar Industries Minister and later expelled from JDU in August, after which he promptly joined RJD.

RJD's Shyam Rajak says 17 JD(U) MLAs in touch with party, says 'they're miffed with BJP'

Rajak: '17 JDU MLAs in touch'

"17 JD(U) legislators are in touch with RJD through me. They are desperate to join RJD at the earliest but we have stopped them as they will lose their membership due to anti-defection law," said Rajak, earlier in the day. "If 25 to 26 legislators from JD(U) join our party, their membership will not get terminated as anti-defection law will not come into play. Soon this is going to happen," Rajak added.

Previously on Tuesday, RJD urged Nitish to leave NDA and return to the Mahagatbandhan citing BJP's alleged contempt for small parties. RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari had said that JD(U) was facing issues with the way BJP was behaving. Commenting on the recent switch of 6 of 7 JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh to BJP, Tiwari had said that 'Nitish Kumar can calculate BJP's next step, it is hatching a conspiracy'.

Bihar: JD(U) expels minister Shyam Rajak for 'anti-party activities'; likely to join RJD

The 7-time Bihar CM himself created a political stir in the weekend when he claimed 'that he was not greedy for any post' at the JDU's National Executive. Nitish Kumar has also stepped down as JDU chief, with the Janata Dal-United choosing Nitish Kumar's close aide - RCP Singh as its new president. RCP Singh- a former bureaucrat from UP IAS cadre - was also principal secretary to Nitish Kumar. His replacement comes in the wake of 6 JDU MLAs switching to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Nitish Kumar, the 7-time Bihar CM: A look at his journey from Engineer to 'Sushasan Babu'

JD(U)'s reduced clout

Banking on Nitish's 15-year consecutive term, the NDA had flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures during the poll campaign. Faced with anti-incumbency, the NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP emerging with an edge over the JDU. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, while BJP bettered its tally winning 74 seats. BJP further asserted its dominance, with shifting Nitish's preferred deputy - Sushil Modi to the Rajya Sabha and installing two deputy CMs - 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead.

RJD asks Nitish to quit NDA & make Tejashwi CM, claims 'BJP to make Paswan Union Minister'