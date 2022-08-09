Nitish Kumar Says '7-party Govt To Work For Bihar'; Smiles On Question Over '2024 Plan'

Post meeting the Bihar Governor, Nitish Kumar, along with Tejashwi Yadav, briefed the press on Tuesday. During the briefing, Kumar confirmed the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is joining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal

(RJD), Congress and the Left parties to form a 7-party Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Kumar, who has taken over the leadership of the Mahagathbandhan, announced that they would work for 'the betterment of the people of Bihar'.

Reflecting on the causes of JDU pulling out from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar said, "People of my party were asking me to leave NDA. My party leaders had a unanimous view of quitting the alliance. We never liked the way they were trying to create a divide in society."

#Nitish2024Plan | Nitish Kumar hits out at BJP over 'creating divide in society', says he's 'never compromised on the issue of corruption'. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/bK5x75p5Fw pic.twitter.com/NdkGDzHk2s — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

Nitish's 2024 plans

At this juncture, Kumar was asked whether he was to be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition in the 2024 General elections, on which the former Bihar CM smiled. "What are you people even talking about...". His foe-turned-friend Tejashwi, when his turn came, however, said, "We leave it on to him. But, one thing is there, Nitish Ji is the only experienced Chief Minister, others just do politics."

Earlier, Republic Media Network's sources revealed that Nitish Kumar will further his political ambitions and become the Opposition's candidate for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. He has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for the past 17 years. He was first elevated to the CM's post in 2005 and again in 2010 in alliance with the BJP, however, he separated in June 2013 after Narendra Modi was announced as the PM candidate for the 2014 elections.