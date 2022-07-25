Nitish Kumar Set To Skip Droupadi Murmu's Swearing-in; Snubs BJP Thrice In Last 10 Days

In another sign of friction between allies BJP and JDU, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to skip President-elect Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on Monday as per sources. Incidentally, this will mark the third occasion in the last 10 days when Kumar has stayed away from an event associated with BJP. On July 17, he gave a miss to a meeting of Chief Ministers chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. This meeting was attended by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad instead.

Moreover, he was conspicuous by his absence at the dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 22. In the last few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads over issues such as prohibition, population control law and the law and order situation. Amid speculation that Nitish Kumar is trying to ally with RJD, JDU defied expectations and announced its support for Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar for the election of the President and Vice President respectively.

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India

Former Jharkhand Governor and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. She secured a staggering 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes as against the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha who bagged only 3,80,117 votes. Over 99 per cent of the Electoral College comprising 771 MPs and 4025 MLAs cast their vote in the election through a secret ballot. She won votes from all states and Union Territories whereas no MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim voted for Sinha.

Among the parliamentarians also, Murmu had a decisive advantage over her opponent as he garnered the support of 540 MPs even as 15 votes were declared invalid. Before the oath-taking ceremony today, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession. The Union Home Ministry revealed that the function will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament at 10.15 am where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to Murmu.

After receiving a 21-gun salute, she will deliver an address. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to Kovind. Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.