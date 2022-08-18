Hours after JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti expressed her discontentment over Bihar cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hit back saying, "I'm shocked that Bima Bharti has given such a statement. She was made a minister in 2014 and 2019." The JD(U) supremo also stated that everyone cannot be given a post in the Cabinet.

"We've already given Leshi Singh a post in our Cabinet in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I'm shocked that Bima has given such a statement, she too was a minister in 2014 and 2019. I'll meet her and discuss the matter. She shouldn't have said this, it is absolutely wrong," news agency ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

#WATCH | We've already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in our cabinet in 2013, 2014 & 2019. I'm shocked that she(Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 & 2019. I'll meet her & discuss about this: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU MLA Bima Bharti's statement pic.twitter.com/rGK0oVxsse — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti slammed the appointment of party MLA Leshi Singh in the Bihar Cabinet. She also warned that if Singh is not removed from the Cabinet then she will resign as an MLA from the Rupauli Assembly constituency.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bima Bharti said, "I'm upset with the appointment of JD(U) MLA Leshi Singh, Why is she always chosen in the Cabinet? What does the CM see in her? She has been repeatedly involved in incidents in her area. Why are we not heard? Is it because we're from a backward caste?"

"Leshi Singh is involved in murders, yet she has been made a minister. Leshi Singh was indulged in corruption along with anti-party activities. I will resign from the post of MLA if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not remove Leshi Singh from the post of the minister and ask for her resignation," Bharti added.

31 ministers inducted in Bihar cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new Cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers. Out of the 31 ministers, 16 are from Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, while 11 are from Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Two MLAs from Congress, while one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM also sworn in as ministers.

Notably, JD(U) leader Leshi Singh was given charge of the Food and Consumer Protection Ministry in the new government. She is a fifth-term MLA from the Dhamdaha seat. Earlier, she was the Chairman of the Bihar State Women Commission.