'This Happened In 2017': Nitish Kumar's Jibe At BJP Over CBI Raids On Lalu Yadav & Family

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, took an indirect jibe at the BJP on Saturday following the central agencies' raids on Opposition leaders in the state.

While talking to the media, he said, "This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways. Five years went by, and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say? Those who are being raided are answering."

Why are the RJD leaders being raided?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case on Friday, March 10. RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Abu Dojana in Bihar's Patna was also raided. Moreover, searches were conducted in three states and 15 places in relation to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that, between 2004 and 2014, a conspiracy was hatched in the wake of which the BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to the IRCTC and later given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar, for their operations, maintenance, and upkeep.

Allegations have been made that Sujata Hotels, a private entity, was aided by the rigging and manipulation of the tender process and the modification of the terms.

The investigating agency claims that Prasad was aware of the entire process and was monitoring the tender proceedings.

Although more than 15 bid documents were submitted for both properties, it was discovered that the IRCTC had no other bidders listed in its records besides Sujata Hotels.

Also, it was claimed that the technical review of another hotel's offer was unfairly and purposefully given low ratings in order to benefit Sujata Hotels financially.

Based on the CBI case, the ED also lodged a case of money laundering against Prasad, Devi, and Yadav.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav were questioned by the CBI in connection with the land-for-jobs scam earlier this week.