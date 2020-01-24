Nitish Kumar Snubs Pavan Varma Amid Deepening Rift In JDU, Calls His Letter "absurd"

Amid the rift within the JD(U), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday has once again snubbed national party spokesperson Pavan Varma, saying that his letter was absurd. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nitish Kumar said that writing a letter and then releasing it in the media, is not the way to discuss matters.

"If someone writes a letter, they send it, and then wait for a reply. What kind of letter has he written? What letter is this! That you e-mail a letter and then make it public by releasing it to the press. This is not the way to discuss matters," Bihar CM said.

His response on Friday comes after his first response on the matter on Thursday when he said that Pavan Varma is free to go anywhere he likes, if he has problems with the party. He had also expressed strong displeasure over Varma sharing the letter on the social media revealing that the Chief Minister had expressed apprehensions “in private” about the BJP’s “divisive” agenda.

In his first response, Kumar had said: “He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect, even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum? What if I start sharing what he said to me in public? JDU's stand is very clear, he is free to go wherever he likes, I wish him the best."

Varma pens letter to Bihar CM

On Wednesday, Varma had written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and made it public. In the letter, he had claimed that Kumar’s private views about BJP were less than favourable. Surprised at the decision of his party to extend the BJP alliance beyond Bihar, he urged Kumar to provide clarity on the party’s ideological agenda at a juncture when there were mixed views about the CAA and the National Register of Citizens(NRC).

Pavan K. Varma, National Gen Secy of Janata Dal (United): I've written to CM Nitish Kumar⁩ today asking him how JD(U) has formed an alliance with BJP for #DelhiElections, given his own views on BJP&the massive national outrage against divisive CAA,NPR&NRC scheme pic.twitter.com/RwTb6BTYHa — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

