'Nitish Kumar Surrounded By Corrupt Leaders': Ravi Shankar Prasad List Bihar Govt's 3 Legs

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that he is surrounded by the "corrupt leaders" in his newly formed Mahagathbandhan government. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the former union minister revealed that Nitish Kumar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in his own election affidavit has 'admitted' his involvement in the money laundering, and other criminal cases in which chargesheet has been filed

'Nitish Kumar surrounded by corrupt people': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad further informed this is a war of commitment in the fight against corruption. There is no place for corruption and middlemen in the decision-making of the BJP-led Central government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a template against 'corruption' and 'dynastic politics'.

The former Union Minister says Nitish Kumar's present government is standing on 3 grounds:-

Those who have been convicted for corruption

Those who are sincerely chargesheeted

Those who patronise corruption

"The election affidavit of Tejashwi Yadav shows that he has purchased numerous properties in the year 2015. What was his age then? He was hardly 15 or 16 years old, what was his source of income? There is mention of the 420 prevention of corruption act, money laundering act, etc in the elction affidavit that is acknowledged by him. Apart from Tejashwi, other ministers of his party are also well known".

"Therefore Nitish Kumar's whole change is a textbook case of political immorality. You won the Vidhan Sabha and assembly elections in the name of PM Modi and then took a somersault to form a such alliance" said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On being asked about the Prime Ministerial contenders from the Opposition, Ravi Shankar said, "India wants stability, majority, and strong leaders who can deliver in terms of national security and development. There is no prohibition on daydreaming to become the Prime Minister but who is the candidate? There are many contenders of Prime minister like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR, and above all Rahul Gandhi. Now Nitish Kumar has joined this race of daydreamers. The people of Bihar are boiling with anger over Nitish Kumar's recent opportunism and they will give an answer. But I wonder how long this Mahagathbandhan will last as there are too many knots in this gathbandhan.

(Image: PTI/Republic)