Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 7th Time, Ushering In His 4th Consecutive Term

Ushering in yet another term of 'Sushan', JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Apart from Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition. Senior BJP leaders like JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event. Several other cabinet ministers too are set to be sworn-in along with the CM and Deputy CMs. This will be Nitish Kumar's fourth consecutive term.

2 Bihar Deputy CMs to take oath? Nitish Kumar's cabinet list accessed before swearing-in

Suspense on 'deputy CMs' ends

Failing to be chosen as NDA's deputy chief, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi tweeted that he will accept any post given to him by the BJP. Miffed at being ignored for another deputy CM term, Modi has tweeted that 'no one can take away the post of a BJP worker'. Tarkishore Prasad has also been chosen as BJP's legislative party chief, with Renu Devi its deputy chief. Prasad and Renu Devi have maintained that 'Sushil Modi will guide us', ahead of the oath ceremony. Sources state that Sushil Modi may be elevated to central leadership in the saffron party.

Nitish Kumar, the 7-time Bihar CM: A look at his journey from Engineer to 'Sushasan Babu'

Nitish's CM stints

1st stint: In March 2000, Nitish was elected as CM for the first time - but lasted a bare seven days after the NDA (151 seats) and RJD (159 seats) failed to prove a majority in the 324-seat Bihar assembly. Nitish resigned from CM post. This led to Rabri Devi become Bihar's CM -lasting from 2000-2005.

2nd stint: After winning the 2005 elections, Nitish was sworn in as CM for the 2nd time. During his first full tenure as CM, he flagged the initiated bicycle program - giving bicycles to girls who stayed in school to reduce school drop out rates He was also credited with the school meal programs to enhance school children's nutrition.

3rd stint: Nitish along with BJP was re-elected in 2010, with the alliance winning 206 seats, while the RJD bagged 22 - ushering his third term.

4th stint: After resigning as CM in 2014, in the face of huge Lok Sabha defeat, in February 2015, Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as CM for the fourth time, just nine months after he had resigned.

5th stint: Breaking ties with the NDA after Narendra Modi was named Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013, Nitish buried his hatchet with Lalu Yadav and contested under the aegis of Mahagathgandhan in 2015 polls. Bucking the Modi wave across India, the Mahagathbandhan - then comprising of RJD, JDU and Congress won 178 seats - ushering Nitish Kumar's fourth term as CM. This alliance did not last for more than two years, when Nitish Kumar demanded then-deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's resignation after he was accused of corruption. He too resigned from CM post, but soon returned.

6th stint: On 27 July 2017, Nitish Kumar returned to his old ally - BJP and was sworn in as CM with BJP's Sushil Modi as his deputy CM. His latest stint has been marked with law and order, access to tap water, better roads and electricity.

7th stint: Banking on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term, Nitish Kumar flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures during the poll campaign. After NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats, Kumar has now taken oath as Bihar chief minister for the seventh time.

JDU opines 'Bihar has tradition of one Dy CM' as BJP continues 'suspense over Dy CMs'

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 30,548 cases, 43,851 recoveries in 24 hours