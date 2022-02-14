Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi For Calling Him A 'socialist', Says 'Whole Bihar My Family'

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first interview of 2022 aired, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his gratefulness for being listed among the socialists. Speaking to the media, the JD(U) leader highlighted how he treats the whole of Bihar as his family, unlike many other socialists, who are now focused on their families at the expense of committed workers in 'defiance of the principles of socialism'.

During his interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, PM Modi had said, "When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia Ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists, who did not succumb to the lure of setting up their own political dynasties."

"The PM had rightly stated that socialism ceases to exist when a leader, who grew in stature for his socialist pursuits, begins handing over everything to his wife or son having little exposure to the ideology", Nitish Kumar said, in a reference to his arch-rival Lalu Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Bihar Chief Minister made the statement while speaking to reporters after his weekly Janata Darbar (CM in people’s court), which resumed after a month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 surge.

Crack in BJP-JD(U)?

Just last week, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar came under fresh attack from the state BJP which seems annoyed with junior ally JD(U)'s shrill demands for special assistance from the Centre. BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Pashchim Champaran, came out with a lengthy Facebook post asserting that Bihar was already getting more Central help than states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, which were almost of the same demographic size.

The JD(U)'s rebuttal came from party MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar, who urged Jaiswal to go through the written statement of Tarkishor Prasad for the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers. In the document that runs into several pages, Prasad, who holds the finance portfolio, has contended that the state's share in Central taxes "grew till 2018-19 but has witnessed a progressive decline since then".