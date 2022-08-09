Nitish Kumar To Be Opposition's PM Face In 2024? Top Aide Drops Major Hint On Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, announced to end of his alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is set to resign later in the day. However, the National Parliamentary Board President of Nitish Kumar's party-- Janata Dal (United), Upendra Kushwaha has hinted that the former might run for Prime Minister's post in 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Kushwaha gave a major hint on Bihar CM's gameplan in a post that read, "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji for the accountability of leadership of the new coalition in the new form. Nitish Ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you".

नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022

JD(U) parts ways with the BJP

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar alleged that the BJP humiliated the party members by trying to create a rift among them by using RCP Singh as a bait. RCP Singh is a former Union Minister and JD(U) member who resigned from the party after being accused of corruption. Several MLAs and MLCs also claimed the same alleging that the BJP has been at it since 2020.

It was in 2020 when the BJP won 74 seats in Bihar Assembly elections as opposed to JD(U)'s 43, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) 75 and the Indian National Congress' (INC)19 seats. BJP's better performance than the JD(U) saw the former's two of the 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. This move reportedly was the beginning of the end since Nitish Kumar's party saw itself being suppressed which later resulted in disagreement between the two sides on matters including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar for PM's post?

Earlier, sources of Republic Media Network revealed that Nitish Kumar, who has been Bihar's CM since 2005, will further his political ambitions and become the Opposition's candidate for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. He was first elevated to the CM's post in 2005 and again in 2010 in alliance with the BJP, however, he separated in June 2013 after Narendra Modi was announced as the PM candidate for the 2014 elections.

As for Nitish Kumar's future, he might side with major opposition parties such as the RJD and Congress who collectively secured a significant number of seats in the state assembly elections.