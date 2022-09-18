Nitish Kumar To Contest 2024 Elections From UP's Phulpur? JDU President Clears Air

Even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempts to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, rumours abound that the JD(U) leader may himself contest the elections from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Several reports state that former CM Akhilesh Yadav has offered Nitish Kumar to contest the 2024 elections from any Lok Sabha seat in UP and pledged the full support of the Samajwadi Party.

On Sunday, Janata Dal (United) national president Lalan Singh also hinted that Nitish Kumar may contest Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Singh informed that Nitish Kumar has been offered to contest the general elections not only from Phulpur but also from Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur Lok Sabha seats.

"Many JDU workers from UP who recently attended the party's national council meeting in Patna appealed Nitish Kumar to contest from Phulpur, Mirzapur or had Ambedkar Nagar constituencies in UP. This is the sentiment of the people and the party workers. But Nitish ji is yet to make up his mind," said the JDU president.

Why Nitish Kumar could contest from Phulpur

Singh also noted that Uttar Pradesh is an electorally crucial state for the 2024 elections as it has a maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. "Presently, BJP has 65 MPs from Uttar Pradesh. If (SP leader) Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar come together along with other opposition parties, the saffron party may be restricted to 15-20 seats," he said.

It is likely that Nitish Kumar will contest from the Phulpur seat, given JDU's stronghold in the Awadh belt and adjoining areas. Notably, Phulpur is a historic constituency with two Indian Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and VP Singh having been elected from this seat.

Located in Allahabad, Phulpur is just about 100 km from Varanasi, which is the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Nitish Kumar decides to contest from this seat in the 2024 elections, it may change the political dynamics of the state.