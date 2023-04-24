Nitish Kumar To Meet Mamata Banerjee In Bid To Strengthen Opposition Unity For 2024 Polls

In a fresh attempt to forge Opposition Unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre, will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, April 24 at her office in state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

#UPDATE | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been preponed. He will be meeting her tomorrow in Kolkata. https://t.co/s05my3WwwH April 23, 2023

The Bihar Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday. Speaking to media persons, Nitish Kumar said that he would soon embark on a nationwide campaign to unite the forces opposed to the BJP.

Nitish Kumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, taking forward the efforts to unite the Opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former MP Rahul Gandhi said, "It was a historic step towards Opposition unity and for an ideological fight." He further stated that they are (JDU, RJD leaders) are standing together and will fight together for India.

“In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards Opposition unity. (We are) standing together, will fight together – for India!” Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet after the meeting Nitish Kumar. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Janata Dal-United president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh were also present at the meeting held at Kharge’s residence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls, as she met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata last month.