Coronavirus Scare: CM Nitish Kumar To Prorogue Bihar Assembly Budget Session From March 17

Amidst the scare of Coronavirus in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is contemplating to advise the speaker of the Bihar Assembly to "prorogue" (to discontinue a session of the Vidhan sabha without dissolving it) the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, as a part of the precautionary measure in Bihar.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi decided to close all schools till March 31.

READ | Bihar Govt Issues Coronavirus Alert; Direct Officials To Monitor Visitors From Nepal

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, while speaking to Republic TV said, "All schools, colleges, cinema halls, zoo, anganwadis will be closed till March 31. Bihar Diwas will not be celebrated on March 22 this year. All tourists from Buddhist countries visiting Bodh Gaya are being scanned. Tight vigil is being maintained at the porous border of India and Nepal. We have also advised roasters for government officials. We are prepared and isolation wards have been made. So far there are no confirmed cases in Bihar. "

READ | Bihar: Japanese Coronavirus Suspect Quarantined In Gaya

Bihar takes us measures against Coronavirus

Bihar Health Department has created isolation wards all across the state. Health Minister of Bihar, Mangal Pandey said, "So far we haven't had any positive cases in the state. We have collected 142 samples so far and all of them tested negative. We are procuring necessary kits in the hospitals and extra beds have also been arranged. Apart from this, we have got 100 ventilators across different districts of Bihar. People should be extra careful."

The budget session of the Bihar Assembly would be convened again, once the situation normalizes. Bihar faces the biggest threat of Coronavirus spread from the porous Indo-Nepal Border of 1400 km and also tourists of various Buddhist countries visiting Bodh Gaya Temple.

READ | Tej Pratap Yadav Displays Lack Of Knowledge, Mispronounces Words To Expose Nitish Govt

READ | Bihar Minister Claims 'Many Bihar Congress MLAs Want To Join Hands With Nitish Kumar'

(Image: PTI)