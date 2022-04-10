'Nitish Kumar To Remain Bihar CM Till NDA Exists': Upendra Kushwaha Denies Tiff Within JDU

Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Board Chairman and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha cleared the air about the alleged regime change in Bihar and stated that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister of the state. The comments of Kushwaha come amid the rumours of opposition leaders nominating Nitish Kumar as the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha went on to say that the NDA government in Bihar will only work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and he will remain the leader as long as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in with alliance with Janata Dal (United).

Clearing the air about BJP mounting pressure on incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha stated that everything is fine with the alliance and there is no pressure from BJP. It is pertinent to note that post the Bihar elections, there were rumours that BJP could elect their own CM after sacking Nitish Kumar since the saffron party had won more seats in the legislative assembly elections. Upendra Kushwaha said, "There is no pressure but some BJP people made statements in the past regarding this and so I said this. Otherwise, everything is fine in BJP and JDU alliance in Bihar."

Kushwaha asked some BJP leaders who were allegedly making comments on regime change in Bihar to stop making such unnecessary comments. He said, "I also want to say that some BJP leaders make unnecessary statements. They should stop the rhetoric. I demand from the central leadership of BJP to rein those leaders who are making unnecessary statements on Bihar CM."

BJP says no conflict in NDA

In an interview with the news agency ANI, a senior BJP leader admitted that there is no controversy about the post of CM in Bihar amid the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The senior leader also added that opposition parties and some leaders are also deliberately attempting to create misunderstanding in the alliance.

The senior BJP leader said, "There is no dispute within JDU for the Chief Minister post in Bihar. Some people are deliberately trying to create conflict in the NDA alliance. Have you read or heard any statement of our party leader on the Chief Minister post in Bihar?" The BJP member added, "I want to also suggest JD(U) leaders not to create controversy without any dispute in alliance and I assert that our NDA alliance is strong in the State."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI