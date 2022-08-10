'Nitish Kumar Wanted RCP Singh In Cabinet': BJP Slams JDU; Claims Tejashwi Will Be Real CM

Even as JDU alleged that RCP Singh was inducted into the Union Cabinet without Nitish Kumar's consent, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi rubbished this claim. Modi who served as the Deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet for 10 years was elected to the Upper House in December 2020. Addressing a press conference, he explained the rationale for offering only one Ministerial berth to JDU and detailed the sequence of events. Moreover, he rejected JDU's contention that BJP was trying to weaken it citing that the saffron party has never betrayed its allies.

BJP's Sushil Modi remarked, "A lie is being spread that RCP Singh was made a Union Minister without the consent of Nitish Kumar. I want to make it clear that when our government was formed in 2019, Shiv Sena had 19 MPs and JDU had 16 MPs. The party decided that every party will be given one Cabinet berth. But when we are giving one berth to Shiv Sena, there was no question of giving more berths to anyone else. When we talked to Nitish, he said that his party is not able to reach a consensus on any one name. So he told us to let it be, for now, we will see later."

He added, "When the Cabinet reshuffle was going to take place, Amit Shah informed Nitish Kumar and asked him to give one name. He gave RCP Singh's name. When he gave one name, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet". Lamenting JDU's NDA exit, the ex-Deputy CM stated, "BJP never betrayed anyone. We didn't make Nitish Kumar CM once, but 5 times. RJD made him CM twice. We had a relationship for 17 years. On both occasions, you broke ties in one instant".

#LIVE | Lies being spread about BJP by JDU; CM Nitish Kumar wanted RCP Singh as Minister: BJP hits out Nitish Kumar. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/XLgEdzrrbO pic.twitter.com/aexQ6ZBS5c — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

'Tejashwi Yadav will be real CM'

On this occasion, Sushil Modi also predicted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the de-facto CM even as he has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. He opined, "De-facto CM is Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar is just the titular Head. They (RJD) have a strength of 80, you (JDU) have 45-46. Everyone knows how Lalu Yadav works. Nitish Kumar will be CM just for show and the real CM will be Tejashwi Yadav". Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM for a record 8th time today. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.