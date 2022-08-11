BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday suggested that the fallout between his party and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) could be linked to the Chief Minister's desire to become the country's vice president.

"Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible," Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet.

The BJP-led NDA nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice presidential candidate. Dhankhar defeated Margaret Alva of the opposition to ascend to the top post.

On Wednesday, Sushil Modi alleged that Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Vice President and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

Addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader lamented JDU's exit from the National Democratic Alliance and rejected the party's contention that the BJP was trying to weaken it. "BJP never betrayed anyone. We didn't make Nitish Kumar CM once, but 5 times. RJD made him CM twice. We had a relationship for 17 years. On both occasions, you broke ties in one instant".

'Wouldn't have split with BJP had Sushil Modi been in Cabinet', says Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has claimed that if his friend Sushil Modi remained in the state cabinet, the JDU-BJP split would not have taken place.

"Sushil and I have been friends for a long time. Why did the BJP corner him and not make him Deputy CM? Had Sushil Modi been in the cabinet, this situation would have never occurred."

Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi have a long-standing, intriguing friendship that dates back many years. Sushil Modi served as the Deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet for over 11 years, seven of which were in the first spell from 2005 to 2013. The duo was regarded as the "Ram-Lakshman ki Jodi" for the longest time in Bihar's political circles. In December 2020, Sushil Modi was elected to the Upper House by the BJP.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister again after parting ways with the BJP and joining the RJD-led Grand Alliance to form government in the state. The BJP said that by breaking the alliance and joining hands with the RJD, Nitish Kumar had disrespected the mandate given by the people.

(With inputs from agency)