'Nitish Kumar Wants To Be Contender For PM Post': Chirag Paswan Quips Amid BJP-JDU Tussle

In a big prediction on Friday, LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan contended that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants to be a contender for the PM's post. Allies BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads over multiple issues such as the Nalanda hooch tragedy, caste census, Pegasus snooping row, population control bill and special status for Bihar. Speaking to the media in Patna, Paswan claimed that Kumar was deliberately opposing BJP in order to join the opposition ranks and emerge as a consensus PM candidate.

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JDU and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the 2015 Bihar polls. However, the JDU leader stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with BJP. Weighing in on the political situation in the state, Paswan hinted at the possibility of midterm elections.

“Since the day assembly polls results came out, I have been saying that this government is not going to last. The straw in the wind is now for all to see,” the Jamui MP was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan's LJP faction wrote to Governor Phagu Chauhan urging him to recommend President's Rule in Bihar.

CM Nitish Kumar intentionally raises issues like Pegasus, caste census, population control bill & special status to Bihar on which BJP's stand is already clear. He probably wants to be a contender for PM's post by joining the Opposition: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan(21.01) pic.twitter.com/Tj4vtMR6c1 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

JDU's diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 percent as against that of 56.66 percent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. BJP winning more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the buzz that JDU's clout in the alliance will reduce.

The first sign of BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs. Moreover, Kumar's revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister set the rumour mills abuzz. While acknowledging that the former JDU chief didn't want to become the CM, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opined that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls.

