'Nitish Kumar Will Know His Place In LS Polls': Ex-DY CM Sushil Modi Taunts JDU Chief

Even as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tried to justify his decision to return to the Mahagathbandhan fold during the confidence vote debate, BJP MP Sushil Modi countered his claims. Modi who served as the Deputy CM in the Kumar-led Cabinet for 10 years was elected to the Upper House in December 2020. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he rubbished the notion that no action has been taken in the IRCTC scam where Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is an accused. Moreover, he questioned Kumar's new-found admiration for BJP leaders like LK Advani citing that the JDU leader opposed the latter's candidature for the PM post.

Sushil Modi remarked, "He (Tejashwi) hasn't answered the charges of CBI until today. CBI has registered an FIR in the land-for-job scam and collected a dozen pieces of evidence. People were provided jobs in Jabalpur, Mumbai and other zones and after a few days, they were asked to give their land in lieu of the job. One of them- Railways employee Haridayanand Chaudhary donated his property in Patna worth over Rs.5 crore to Hema Yadav. Bhola Yadav was arrested. He didn't give any clarification on the charges. In the IRCTC scam where Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav are chargesheeted and they are out on bail."

"Nitish Ji said that we broke the alliance (with RJD) but no action was taken in the last 5 years. That means Nitish Ji wants that action should be taken in the IRCTC scam in which they are chargesheeted at the earliest. I want to tell you that the IRCTC matter is pending in the High Court because of an issue related to the sanction of a retired railway employee. The trial will commence soon. When the trial starts, they will say that we are being falsely implicated," the BJP leader added.

The Rajya Sabha MP asserted, "When Advani was declared the PM candidate, Nitish Ji had opposed him. He told me what is BJP doing, will we get votes in Advani's name? After the government couldn't be formed in 2009, he became his admirer. He opposed Narendra Modi. When the elections came closer, he started praising Narendra Modi. BJP is standing where it was before. We never compromised with RJD and Congress. It is Nitish Kumar who compromised with Congress, RJD and BJP. The people of BJP are witnessing everything. He will understand where he stands in the Lok Sabha election."

Change of guard in Bihar

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.