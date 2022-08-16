In an exclusive scoop on Tuesday, Republic TV learnt that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will retain the Home portfolio in the Mahagatbandhan government. While Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM on August 10, the portfolios will be allocated after the Cabinet expansion takes place today. Sources revealed that Tejashwi is likely to be given charge of Road Construction and Health. His brother Tej Pratap who handled the Health portfolio last time can be made the Environment and Forest Minister.

Here is the tentative portfolio distribution:

Nitish Kumar- Home

Tejashwi Yadav- Road Construction & Health

Vijay Choudhary- Finance

Vijendra Yadav- Energy

Alok Mehta- Education

Sudhakar Singh- Agriculture

Ashok Choudhary- Building Construction

Sanjay Jha- Water Resources

Tej Pratap Yadav- Environment & Forest

#BREAKING | Bihar Cabinet expansion today; Nitish Kumar to retain Home Ministry say sources. Tune in to watch details here - https://t.co/Oj45e02Pa0 pic.twitter.com/gR8jfaNUVF — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

'JDU will benefit from Nitish Kumar's image'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashok Choudhary confirmed that he received a formal communication of his induction into the Bihar Cabinet. On this occasion, he exuded confidence in Nitish Kumar's ability to unite the opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to him, the reason for JDU parting ways with BJP was the absence of cohesiveness in NDA and growing pressure from BJP leaders. He also maintained that the alliance with RJD will sustain this time as Tejashwi Yadav is a "young and progressive" leader who has accommodated people from all castes.

JDU leader Ashok Choudhary remarked, "I am going to become a Minister in the Bihar government for the 5th time. As far as national prospects are concerned, we will be benefited because of Nitish Ji's face, credibility, clean image and working style. After the decision (to sever ties with BJP), opposition leaders across the country called him. He will go to Delhi and talk to people. He will make efforts to forge a united opposition. He will talk to Congress leaders too. Somehow, that effort will work out."