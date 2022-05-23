Even as speculation is rife about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joining hands with RJD again, BJP MP Sushil Modi denied this possibility in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Sunday. Sushil Modi, who served as the Deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet for 10 years was elected to the Rajya Sabha in December 2020. Denying that the Bihar CM gave an ambiguous response to the CBI raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti, he asserted that the former cannot tolerate corruption under any circumstances.

BJP leader Sushil Modi remarked, "Why will he go (with RJD)? Nitish Kumar's entire politics till today has been in opposition to Lalu Yadav. Since 1992-93 when he formed the Samata Party, his entire party has been opposing Lalu. There are two sides in Bihar politics- Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav". He added, "Nitish Kumar may have gone (with RJD) once. I feel he committed a mistake by going there. He will not repeat that mistake again. He himself admits this. He had to face a lot of pressure from Lalu Yadav when they were together for 3 years".

"RJD leaders are planting this and trying to create confusion. They don't want the BJP-JDU government to continue. This is RJD's plan to create political instability. But as far as I know Nitish Kumar, he will never leave BJP and go with RJD," the BJP MP stressed. On July 26, 2017, Kumar had stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Downplaying the chances of Nitish Kumar pitching himself as the PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi opined, "I don't think he has anything like this in his mind. Is Nitish Ji such a raw player that he will agree if 4 persons tell him this? He respects Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi respects Nitish Ji".

JDU's diminished clout in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs. In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and the law and order situation.

The rumours mills went abuzz after Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Moreover, Nitish Kumar's presence at the Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence recently was seen as a signal that he is open to exploring a future outside the NDA fold. Even as the RJD top brass was raided on May 20, JDU called an emergency meeting of its Ministers and senior leaders giving rise to speculation that Nitish Kumar may take a call on the future of the alliance with the BJP.