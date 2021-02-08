Nitish Kumar's Cabinet To Be Expanded Tomorrow; BJP Bags 9 Berths, JDU 8: Sources

In a matter of relief for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, sources report that the BJP-JDU cabinet is likely to be expanded tomorrow. With only 14 ministerial berths filled including the Chief Minister, sources report that BJP is set to get 9 berths - which include new MLC Shahnawaz Hussain, while JDU will get 8 berths. The state cabinet can have up to 36 members, but expansion has been put off by BJP, as claimed by Kumar.

Nitish: 'BJP has to submit its list'

Recently, Nitish had said that no discussion took place on the expansion of the newly formed cabinet in the state, adding that BJP was yet to give its "prastaav" (proposal) from the BJP which has the largest number of MLAs in the ruling NDA. Sources say that there had been a tussle between Kumar and the BJP over the issue of representation of his JD(U) and the saffron party.

While the BJP is said to have been demanding a lions share, Kumar is said to have been keen on a formula in which the saffron party and the JD(U) had equal representation. It has been the contention of the JD(U), which had been the senior coalition partner in the state until the assembly elections, that it has not lost its support base as evident from its vote share and that the steep decline in its tally was to be blamed on the rebellion from LJP headed by Chirag Paswan whom the BJP failed to rein in.

JD(U)'s reduced clout

Banking on Nitish's 15-year consecutive term, the NDA had flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures during the poll campaign. Faced with anti-incumbency, the NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP emerging with an edge over the JDU. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, while BJP bettered its tally winning 74 seats. BJP further asserted its dominance, by shifting Nitish's preferred deputy - Sushil Modi to the Rajya Sabha and installing two deputy CMs - 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead.

