Nitish Kumar’s Decision To Attend G20 Dinner Appreciable: BJP MP Sushil Modi

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi has appreciated Bihar Chief Minister NItish Kumar for his decision to attend the G20 dinner being hosted by the President of India. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the decision of Kumar to attend the G20 dinner in the national capital is a good start by his side and the trend must continue.

BJP MP Sushil Modi hailed Nitish Kumar for setting aside political differences. Modi underlined that it is unfair for the chief ministers to skip the meetings called by the Prime Minister of teh country, in this case- G20 dinner. "There might be political differences but it is unfair not to take part in meetings called by the Prime Minister. It is a good start by his side that he is going to the G20 dinner. He should continue this trend,” said Sushil Modi.

Nitish Kumar’s decision to attend the G20 dinner comes at a time when Kumar has been avoiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi after quitting the NDA alliance. Nitish Kumar has been single handedly uniting the Opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA government in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Kumar has majorly contributed to the formation of Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

As the Bihar chief minister plans to attend the G20 dinner slated to be held on September 9 at Bharat Mandapam, the Congress had taken upon the union government for not inviting Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for the dinner. The dinner will be attended by foreign dignitaries and will feature Indian cuisine with a special emphasis on millets. The invitees for the dinner include delegates of the country participating in the summit along with state heads, union ministers and chief ministers of different states, and business leaders like Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani among others.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other chief ministers like Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Himachal’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are expected to attend the dinner. Invitations were also extended to former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, among whom Gowda has confirmed that he would not be attending the dinner due to health reasons.

(With ANI inputs)