Nitish Kumar's Delhi Visit Bid To Unite Oppn? Meetings With Rahul Gandhi,Kejriwal Lined Up

Perceived as the first step in his bid to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will embark on a 3-day visit to Delhi on Monday. As per sources, he is likely to depart from Patna for Delhi via a chartered flight at 3 pm. The JDU leader is likely to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today itself, sources indicated. This will be their first meeting since the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar. At present, Congress has two Ministers in the Bihar government.

Moreover, sources revealed that Kumar is likely to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of the Left on Tuesday. Just like the Bihar CM, the AAP supremo also has been at loggerheads in the last few weeks after the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy CM Arvind Kejriwal. His packed itinerary also includes a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 7. Despite its tiff with BJP, JDU MLAs and MPs voted for them in the recently concluded elections. The Bihar CM's Delhi visit comes at a juncture when attempts are underway to project him as a possible candidate for the PM's post.

Nitish Kumar's national ambition

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.

On September 1, posters were put up outside the JDU office in Patna which indicated Kumar's bid as a challenger to PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. One poster read, "Pradesh Mein Dikha, Ab Desh Mein Dikhega" (It's visible in the state now it will be seen in the country). Taking a swipe at BJP, another poster carried the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies only reality). However, the Bihar CM has sidestepped questions regarding his possible return to national politics.