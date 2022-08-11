'Nitish Kumar's Desire To Become PM Inspired Him To Betray Mandate': Ex-Bihar Dy CM

After Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP in the state and retured to the Mahagatbandhan to form the government with former allies-- Congress, RJD and Left, former Deputy CM and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad slammed the CM and said that Nitish's desire to become Prime Minister inspires him to betray the mandate.

Addressing the press conference on Thursday, former Bihar deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said, "Day before yesterday he (Nitish Kumar) accused BJP of attempting to break the JD(U) and he went quiet on the matter of corruption as if Lalu Prasad Yadav's family's corruption cases are now closed and they have become 'clean'. People know that investigation is still on." Adding further he said, "Whenever he dreams of becoming the Prime Minister, he says things like this because his furious desire inspires him to betray the mandate of the people."

Whenever he (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister, he says things like this because his desire inspires him to betray the mandate of the people: Former Deputy CM of Bihar and BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad, in Patna pic.twitter.com/O7sZINUeqz — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

'Narendra Modi won't be PM in 2024': Nitish Kumar

After Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time, with the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the CM on Wednesday made a massive attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the latter will not become the PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, urging the entire opposition to get united.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated, "Whether I am CM or not, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) won't be PM in 2024". He added, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on Prime Minister post)".

Notably, this comes after Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and Bihar CM Nitish broke alliance with BJP in the state and returned to the Mahagatbandhan alliance to form the new government led by JDU, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with BJP, returns back to Mahagatbandhan

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, JDU chief Nitish Kumar took another U-turn, joined hands with his former allies in Mahagatbandhan-- RJD, Congress, and the Left on Tuesday, and submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs.

Notably, on Wednesday, the JDU leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th consecutive time. In addition, Kumar was joined by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who swore in as his Deputy, bringing the fast-paced political developments in Bihar to a conclusion. The duo was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.