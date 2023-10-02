Nitish, Lalu Laud Bihar Caste Census, BJP Alleges Govt Playing 'caste-based Politics'

The Bihar government on Monday, October 2, released the caste-based census, thus releasing the numbers of the population belonging to the OBC, EBC, ST and SC communities in the state. While the state government lauded the census, the Opposition slammed the Nitish government, accusing it of playing "caste-based politics".

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration," CM Nitish tweeted.

"The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. It was decided with the consent of all the 9 parties of the Bihar Assembly that the state government would conduct caste-based census from its own resources and its approval was given from the Council of Ministers on 02-06-2022. On this basis, the state government has conducted a caste-based census from its own resources. Caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On this basis, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections. Soon a meeting of the same 9 parties of Bihar Assembly will be called regarding the caste-based census conducted in Bihar and they will be informed about the results of the caste-based census," he added.

आज गांधी जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर बिहार में कराई गई जाति आधारित गणना के आंकड़े प्रकाशित कर दिए गए हैं। जाति आधारित गणना के कार्य में लगी हुई पूरी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई !



RJD chief Lalu Yadav said, "Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we all have become witnesses of this historic moment. Despite many conspiracies of the BJP, legal hurdles and all the conspiracies, today Bihar government released the caste-based survey. These figures will set an example for the country in making holistic plans for proper development and progress of the deprived, neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalised groups in proportion to the population."

"The government should now ensure that each person has the same share as per his numbers. From the beginning, we have believed that all sections of society should have equitable rights over the resources of the state. When our government is formed at the Center in 2024, we will conduct a caste census in the entire country and oust the BJP which is against Dalit, Muslim, backward and extremely backward, from power," he added.

आज गाँधी जयंती पर इस ऐतिहासिक क्षण के हम सब साक्षी बने हैं। बीजेपी की अनेकों साजिशों, कानूनी अड़चनों और तमाम षड्यंत्र के बावजूद आज बिहार सरकार ने जाति आधारित सर्वे को रिलीज किया।



Congress leader and former Digvijaya Singh lauded the caste-based census, saying, "I have always supported this. If we come to power here, we will also get a caste-based census done in Madhya Pradesh."

Bihar govt playing caste politics: BJP

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, "Caste Census will do nothing more than spreading 'bhram' among the poor and public of the state. They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state. Report card of Caste Census is just an eye wash."

BJP Bihar chief Samrat Chowdhary slammed the Bihar government, saying that the latter is playing "caste politics" in the state. "Backward class plays a pivotal role, but Nitish has not done anything for them. This card won't work for them in the 2024 elections," he said.