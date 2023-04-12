Nitish, Tejashwi Meet Congress President Kharge In Delhi; Rahul Also Present

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.
#LIVE | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in National Capital.#NitishKumar #MalikarjunKharge #RahulGandhi #TejashwiYadav https://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/oR0YcRruVJ— Republic (@republic) April 12, 2023
Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.
