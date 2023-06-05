'Nitish, Tejashwi Should Resign To Set An Example': BJP After Bihar Bridge Collapse

The BJP has raised the question of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation along with that of his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav after a bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday, June 4. Sharing a video of the crumbling Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya attacked the Bihar government and highlighted that the bridge collapsed for the second time.

"Today, the bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time," Malviya tweeted. "Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognisance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country," he further wrote.

आज बिहार में भागलपुर के सुल्तानगंज और खगड़िया के बीच गंगा नदी पर बन रहा पुल भरभरा कर गिर गया। 2015 में नीतीश कुमार ने इस पुल का उद्घाटन किया था जिसका निर्माण 2020 तक पूरा होना था।



ये पुल दूसरी बार गिरा है। क्या नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव इस घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/A08lE0THbk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

Said to be the dream project of the Bihar CM, this bridge was still under-construction by the SP Singla Constructions Private Limited. Spanning a little over 3 km long, it was worth Rs 1,710 crore. Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar LoP and BJP leader also attacked the Nitish government saying, "There's a tradition of seeking commission. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity."

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the collapse of the structure. JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, who visited the site said, "We were expecting that the inauguration of the bridge would happen by November-December later this year. But the way it collapsed is unfortunate. A probe must happen into the incident, there's some fault."